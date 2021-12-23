Sather Financial Group Inc Invests $367,000 in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK)

Sather Financial Group Inc bought a new position in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 4,885 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $367,000.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of MRK. Ironwood Financial llc raised its holdings in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 2.5% during the third quarter. Ironwood Financial llc now owns 5,180 shares of the company’s stock worth $389,000 after acquiring an additional 124 shares in the last quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 7.3% during the third quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,922 shares of the company’s stock worth $144,000 after acquiring an additional 131 shares in the last quarter. Oxler Private Wealth LLC raised its holdings in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 1.8% during the second quarter. Oxler Private Wealth LLC now owns 7,332 shares of the company’s stock worth $570,000 after acquiring an additional 132 shares in the last quarter. Rice Partnership LLC raised its holdings in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 3.6% during the second quarter. Rice Partnership LLC now owns 3,826 shares of the company’s stock worth $298,000 after acquiring an additional 133 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cooper Haims Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 4.7% during the third quarter. Cooper Haims Advisors LLC now owns 2,956 shares of the company’s stock worth $222,000 after acquiring an additional 133 shares in the last quarter. 71.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MRK stock traded down $0.22 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $75.94. 101,909 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 16,661,995. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $79.84 and its 200-day moving average is $77.70. The company has a market cap of $191.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.91, a PEG ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 0.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 1.31 and a quick ratio of 1.07. Merck & Co., Inc. has a 12 month low of $70.89 and a 12 month high of $91.40.

Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The company reported $1.75 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.55 by $0.20. The company had revenue of $13.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.32 billion. Merck & Co., Inc. had a return on equity of 48.21% and a net margin of 14.64%. Merck & Co., Inc.’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.74 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Merck & Co., Inc. will post 5.8 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 7th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th will be issued a $0.69 dividend. This is a boost from Merck & Co., Inc.’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.65. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 14th. This represents a $2.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.63%. Merck & Co., Inc.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 97.53%.

MRK has been the topic of several recent research reports. UBS Group lowered Merck & Co., Inc. from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the company from $98.00 to $76.00 in a report on Monday, December 13th. SVB Leerink restated a “buy” rating on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a report on Tuesday, November 30th. Truist Securities raised their target price on Merck & Co., Inc. from $92.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 24th. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on Merck & Co., Inc. in a research report on Wednesday, December 8th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $90.00 price target on the stock. Finally, BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on Merck & Co., Inc. in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $91.00 price target on the stock. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Merck & Co., Inc. has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $91.59.

In related news, insider Sanat Chattopadhyay sold 24,619 shares of Merck & Co., Inc. stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.32, for a total transaction of $2,149,731.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Caroline Litchfield sold 18,335 shares of Merck & Co., Inc. stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.00, for a total value of $1,668,485.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 936,784 shares of company stock valued at $78,682,559 in the last 90 days. 0.32% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Merck & Co., Inc.

Merck & Co, Inc engages in the provision of health solutions through its prescription medicines, vaccines, biologic therapies, animal health, and consumer care products. It operates through the following segments: Pharmaceutical, Animal Health, and Other. The Pharmaceutical segment includes human health pharmaceutical and vaccine products.

