Doman Building Materials Group Ltd. (OTCMKTS:CWXZF) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Doman Building Materials Group Ltd. (OTCMKTS:CWXZF) has received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the six brokerages that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $9.35.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Canaccord Genuity dropped their price target on Doman Building Materials Group from C$7.50 to C$7.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on Doman Building Materials Group from C$12.00 to C$10.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 8th. Finally, Raymond James dropped their price target on Doman Building Materials Group from C$10.50 to C$9.75 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 8th.

Shares of CWXZF traded up $0.10 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $5.79. The stock had a trading volume of 15,527 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,343. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $5.59 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $5.78. Doman Building Materials Group has a fifty-two week low of $4.83 and a fifty-two week high of $8.61.

Doman Building Materials Group Ltd. engages in the distribution and trade of construction materials. It operates through the Distribution and Forestry segments. The Distribution segment involves the wholesale distribution of building materials and home renovation products. The Forestry segment includes timber ownership and management of private timberlands and forest licenses, harvesting and trucking operations, and value-added services.

