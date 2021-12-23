Precision Drilling Co. (TSE:PD) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Precision Drilling Co. (TSE:PD) (NYSE:PDS) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the fifteen analysts that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is C$63.63.

PD has been the topic of several research reports. Raymond James lowered shares of Precision Drilling from an “outperform” rating to a “hold” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from C$55.00 to C$63.50 in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. TD Securities raised shares of Precision Drilling from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a C$57.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 9th. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Precision Drilling to a “buy” rating and set a C$70.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 15th. Tudor Pickering reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Precision Drilling in a research note on Friday, September 24th. Finally, CIBC upped their target price on shares of Precision Drilling from C$60.00 to C$65.00 and gave the stock a “na” rating in a research note on Friday, October 15th.

TSE:PD traded up C$0.53 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting C$44.99. 25,120 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 121,395. Precision Drilling has a one year low of C$19.99 and a one year high of C$62.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 97.51, a current ratio of 1.57 and a quick ratio of 1.45. The business has a fifty day moving average price of C$48.29 and a 200 day moving average price of C$45.68. The company has a market cap of C$598.55 million and a PE ratio of -3.16.

Precision Drilling (TSE:PD) (NYSE:PDS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 21st. The company reported C($2.86) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C($1.66) by C($1.20). The company had revenue of C$253.81 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$262.73 million. On average, equities analysts forecast that Precision Drilling will post -2.7399999 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Precision Drilling Company Profile

Precision Drilling Corporation, an oilfield services company, provides oil and natural gas drilling and related products and services in North America and the Middle East. The company operates in two segments, Contract Drilling Services, and Completion and Production Services. The Contract Drilling Services segment offers onshore well drilling services to exploration and production companies in the oil and natural gas industry.

