Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. Has $240.59 Million Stock Holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF)

Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. trimmed its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF) by 4.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 877,911 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 41,242 shares during the quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. owned approximately 0.34% of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF worth $240,585,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of IWF. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 27.6% in the third quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC now owns 5,408 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,482,000 after buying an additional 1,171 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC grew its position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 0.3% during the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 2,370,775 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $643,618,000 after buying an additional 7,076 shares in the last quarter. Rothschild Investment Corp IL boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 4.4% in the 3rd quarter. Rothschild Investment Corp IL now owns 24,285 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $6,655,000 after purchasing an additional 1,025 shares in the last quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 30.6% in the 3rd quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 52,415 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $14,364,000 after purchasing an additional 12,274 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Newbrook Capital Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 26.6% in the 2nd quarter. Newbrook Capital Advisors LP now owns 97,358 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $26,431,000 after purchasing an additional 20,447 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of IWF stock opened at $302.54 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $296.51. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF has a 1-year low of $226.77 and a 1-year high of $311.95.

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment returns that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 1000 index issuers with relatively higher price-to-book ratios and higher forecasted growth.

