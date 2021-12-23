Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors Increases Stock Holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors grew its stake in iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 6,183 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 116 shares during the quarter. iShares S&P 500 ETF comprises 0.9% of Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors’ portfolio, making the stock its 19th largest holding. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors’ holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF were worth $2,664,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Windsor Group LTD lifted its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 7.3% in the third quarter. Windsor Group LTD now owns 39,539 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,196,000 after acquiring an additional 2,700 shares in the last quarter. Divergent Wealth Advisors lifted its holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 21.6% during the 3rd quarter. Divergent Wealth Advisors now owns 376,766 shares of the company’s stock worth $162,318,000 after buying an additional 66,815 shares during the last quarter. EQ LLC increased its position in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 13.3% in the 2nd quarter. EQ LLC now owns 40,752 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,512,000 after acquiring an additional 4,775 shares during the period. Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 6.7% during the 2nd quarter. Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC now owns 394,438 shares of the company’s stock worth $169,577,000 after acquiring an additional 24,884 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pallas Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 34.9% in the second quarter. Pallas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 14,081 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,208,000 after buying an additional 3,640 shares during the period.

IVV stock opened at $470.94 on Thursday. iShares S&P 500 ETF has a fifty-two week low of $366.16 and a fifty-two week high of $475.50. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $463.48 and a 200 day moving average price of $447.55.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

