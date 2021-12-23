Finch Therapeutics Group (NASDAQ:FNCH) Shares Gap Up on Insider Buying Activity

Shares of Finch Therapeutics Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:FNCH) gapped up prior to trading on Thursday after an insider bought additional shares in the company. The stock had previously closed at $9.32, but opened at $9.96. Finch Therapeutics Group shares last traded at $10.59, with a volume of 5,327 shares.

Specifically, Director Nicholas Haft bought 63,850 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 20th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $10.18 per share, for a total transaction of $649,993.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Finch Therapeutics Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 12th.

The firm has a fifty day moving average of $13.14.

Finch Therapeutics Group (NASDAQ:FNCH) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.21) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.42) by $0.21. The company had revenue of $11.34 million during the quarter. On average, equities analysts predict that Finch Therapeutics Group, Inc. will post -1.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Lake Street Advisors Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Finch Therapeutics Group in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $8,271,000. TRB Advisors LP grew its position in Finch Therapeutics Group by 3.6% during the 3rd quarter. TRB Advisors LP now owns 570,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,410,000 after acquiring an additional 20,000 shares during the last quarter. MSD Partners L.P. grew its position in Finch Therapeutics Group by 65.2% during the 3rd quarter. MSD Partners L.P. now owns 388,691 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,053,000 after acquiring an additional 153,397 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Finch Therapeutics Group by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 387,339 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,035,000 after acquiring an additional 10,895 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ikarian Capital LLC grew its position in Finch Therapeutics Group by 116.7% during the 2nd quarter. Ikarian Capital LLC now owns 325,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,573,000 after acquiring an additional 175,000 shares during the last quarter. 11.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Finch Therapeutics Group Company Profile (NASDAQ:FNCH)

Finch Therapeutics Group, Inc, a clinical-stage microbiome therapeutics company, develops a novel class of orally administered biological drugs in the United States. The company's lead candidate is CP101, an orally administered microbiome capsule that has completed Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of patients with recurrent Clostridioides difficile infection, as well as for the treatment of chronic hepatitis B virus.

