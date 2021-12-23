Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. Acquires New Stake in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG)

Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. bought a new position in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 33,514 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,685,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of PG. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Procter & Gamble in the 3rd quarter worth $349,000. Brinker Capital Investments LLC raised its position in shares of Procter & Gamble by 33.3% in the 2nd quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 55,420 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,478,000 after acquiring an additional 13,837 shares in the last quarter. Cowen Prime Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Procter & Gamble in the 2nd quarter worth $67,000. Empowered Funds LLC bought a new position in shares of Procter & Gamble in the 2nd quarter worth $320,000. Finally, Cullen Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Procter & Gamble by 3.3% in the 2nd quarter. Cullen Capital Management LLC now owns 18,665 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,518,000 after acquiring an additional 595 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.94% of the company’s stock.

PG has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Bank of America initiated coverage on Procter & Gamble in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Procter & Gamble from $160.00 to $161.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 7th. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $146.00 price target on shares of Procter & Gamble in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $150.00 price target on shares of Procter & Gamble in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on Procter & Gamble from $163.00 to $160.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $149.44.

In related news, Chairman David S. Taylor sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.00, for a total transaction of $7,300,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, CEO Ma. Fatima Francisco sold 1,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $143.00, for a total transaction of $171,600.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 151,249 shares of company stock worth $22,257,187 in the last 90 days. 0.51% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of Procter & Gamble stock opened at $159.32 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $148.07 and a 200 day moving average price of $142.95. The company has a current ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The Procter & Gamble Company has a twelve month low of $121.54 and a twelve month high of $161.72. The stock has a market cap of $385.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.99 and a beta of 0.44.

Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 18th. The company reported $1.61 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.59 by $0.02. Procter & Gamble had a net margin of 18.33% and a return on equity of 31.49%. The business had revenue of $20.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $19.87 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.63 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that The Procter & Gamble Company will post 5.92 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 22nd were paid a $0.8698 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 21st. This represents a $3.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.18%. Procter & Gamble’s payout ratio is currently 63.62%.

Procter & Gamble Company Profile

Procter & Gamble Co engages in the provision of branded consumer packaged goods. It operates through the following segments: Beauty; Grooming; Health Care; Fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care. The Beauty segment offers hair, skin, and personal care. The Grooming segment comprises of shave care like female and male blades and razors, pre and post shave products, and appliances.

