Harvey Investment Co. LLC Buys 5,000 Shares of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V)

Harvey Investment Co. LLC raised its stake in shares of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) by 174.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,866 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,000 shares during the period. Harvey Investment Co. LLC’s holdings in Visa were worth $1,752,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Visa in the 2nd quarter valued at about $29,000. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Visa by 46.5% in the 3rd quarter. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 148 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 47 shares during the last quarter. FFT Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Visa in the 2nd quarter valued at about $46,000. Financial Management Professionals Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Visa by 38.9% in the 2nd quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 207 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 58 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Atlas Private Wealth Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of Visa by 38.8% in the 3rd quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors now owns 272 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $61,000 after acquiring an additional 76 shares during the last quarter. 80.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, CEO Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 9,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $227.58, for a total transaction of $2,048,220.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, President Ryan Mcinerney sold 11,193 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $210.00, for a total transaction of $2,350,530.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 60,580 shares of company stock valued at $12,920,510 over the last 90 days. 0.21% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NYSE:V opened at $217.96 on Thursday. Visa Inc. has a 12 month low of $190.10 and a 12 month high of $252.67. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $211.97 and a 200-day simple moving average of $225.98. The company has a current ratio of 1.75, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The company has a market capitalization of $419.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.71, a PEG ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 0.95.

Visa (NYSE:V) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 26th. The credit-card processor reported $1.62 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.53 by $0.09. Visa had a net margin of 51.07% and a return on equity of 37.62%. The business had revenue of $6.56 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.51 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.12 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Visa Inc. will post 7.03 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 7th. Investors of record on Friday, November 12th were given a dividend of $0.375 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 10th. This is an increase from Visa’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.69%. Visa’s payout ratio is currently 26.64%.

Several brokerages have issued reports on V. Wedbush decreased their price objective on shares of Visa from $270.00 to $240.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Visa from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $227.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on shares of Visa from $297.00 to $284.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Visa from $282.00 to $280.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of Visa from $288.00 to $285.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Visa currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $269.73.

Visa Company Profile

Visa, Inc engages in the provision of digital payment services. It also facilitates global commerce through the transfer of value and information among global network of consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It offers debit card, credit card, prepaid products, commercial payment solutions, and global ATM.

