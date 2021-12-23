ING Groep NV Grows Stock Holdings in The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV)

ING Groep NV lifted its holdings in The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV) by 30.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 57,142 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 13,458 shares during the period. ING Groep NV’s holdings in Travelers Companies were worth $8,686,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Copperwynd Financial LLC raised its stake in shares of Travelers Companies by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter. Copperwynd Financial LLC now owns 3,619 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $542,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. increased its stake in Travelers Companies by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. now owns 6,637 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $994,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. Bickling Financial Services Inc. increased its stake in Travelers Companies by 4.8% during the 2nd quarter. Bickling Financial Services Inc. now owns 1,436 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $215,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares in the last quarter. CX Institutional increased its stake in Travelers Companies by 19.8% during the 2nd quarter. CX Institutional now owns 406 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $61,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Merit Financial Group LLC increased its stake in Travelers Companies by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 4,755 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $712,000 after purchasing an additional 69 shares in the last quarter. 83.15% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of TRV opened at $154.69 on Thursday. The Travelers Companies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $133.12 and a 1-year high of $163.29. The stock has a market cap of $38.06 billion, a PE ratio of 10.86, a P/E/G ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 0.76. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $156.49 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $155.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 0.36 and a quick ratio of 0.36.

Travelers Companies (NYSE:TRV) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 18th. The insurance provider reported $2.60 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.00 by $0.60. Travelers Companies had a net margin of 10.64% and a return on equity of 12.15%. The business had revenue of $8.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.75 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $3.12 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that The Travelers Companies, Inc. will post 12.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 10th will be paid a $0.88 dividend. This represents a $3.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.28%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 9th. Travelers Companies’s payout ratio is 24.70%.

In other Travelers Companies news, EVP Michael Frederick Klein sold 5,876 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $161.71, for a total transaction of $950,207.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Douglas K. Russell sold 14,689 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $162.00, for a total transaction of $2,379,618.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 26,570 shares of company stock valued at $4,289,845. Insiders own 0.92% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently commented on TRV shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Travelers Companies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $170.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Friday, December 17th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Travelers Companies in a report on Thursday, November 18th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $165.00 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Travelers Companies from $167.00 to $172.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Travelers Companies in a report on Monday, November 22nd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $165.00 price target on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $162.73.

The Travelers Cos., Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial and personal property and casualty insurance products and services. It operates through the following business segments: Business Insurance, Bond and Specialty Insurance, and Personal Insurance. The Business Insurance segment offers a broad array of property and casualty insurance, and insurance related services to its customers.

