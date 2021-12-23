Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. Sells 18,755 Shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VCIT)

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. reduced its position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VCIT) by 4.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 371,066 shares of the company’s stock after selling 18,755 shares during the quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. owned approximately 0.08% of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares worth $35,032,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VCIT. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. raised its stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 34.7% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 47,796,393 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,544,003,000 after purchasing an additional 12,311,118 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 8.6% in the third quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 55,298,960 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,220,775,000 after acquiring an additional 4,379,522 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 104.8% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,050,214 shares of the company’s stock valued at $385,055,000 after acquiring an additional 2,072,404 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 2.6% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 78,867,897 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,497,970,000 after purchasing an additional 2,030,980 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 15.6% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 9,590,787 shares of the company’s stock worth $911,796,000 after purchasing an additional 1,295,483 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares stock opened at $93.64 on Thursday. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares has a 1 year low of $92.40 and a 1 year high of $97.18. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $93.55 and its two-hundred day moving average is $94.63.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 6th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.167 per share. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 1st.

About Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF seeks to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Corporate Bond Index, a subset of the Barclays Capital U.S. Aggregate Float Adjusted Index. The Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Corporate Bond Index measures the investment return of U.S.

