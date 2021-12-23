Reservoir Media (NASDAQ:RSVR) Shares Gap Up to $7.82

Reservoir Media Inc (NASDAQ:RSVR) shares gapped up before the market opened on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $7.82, but opened at $8.12. Reservoir Media shares last traded at $7.84, with a volume of 4,097 shares trading hands.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Reservoir Media from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 1st.
The company has a quick ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The company’s 50-day moving average is $8.39.
Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Citigroup Inc. bought a new stake in Reservoir Media in the third quarter worth $28,000. Wolverine Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Reservoir Media in the third quarter worth $55,000. Morgan Stanley purchased a new position in shares of Reservoir Media in the third quarter worth $62,000. Cohanzick Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Reservoir Media in the third quarter worth $91,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp purchased a new position in shares of Reservoir Media in the third quarter worth $120,000. 84.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
About Reservoir Media (NASDAQ:RSVR)
Roth CH Acquisition Co II entered into a definitive agreement and plan of merger for a business combination with Reservoir Holdings Inc
