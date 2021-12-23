Reservoir Media (NASDAQ:RSVR) Shares Gap Up to $7.82

Reservoir Media Inc (NASDAQ:RSVR) shares gapped up before the market opened on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $7.82, but opened at $8.12. Reservoir Media shares last traded at $7.84, with a volume of 4,097 shares trading hands.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Reservoir Media from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 1st.

The company has a quick ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The company’s 50-day moving average is $8.39.

Reservoir Media (NASDAQ:RSVR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.14 by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $30.44 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $32.06 million. On average, equities analysts forecast that Reservoir Media Inc will post 0.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Citigroup Inc. bought a new stake in Reservoir Media in the third quarter worth $28,000. Wolverine Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Reservoir Media in the third quarter worth $55,000. Morgan Stanley purchased a new position in shares of Reservoir Media in the third quarter worth $62,000. Cohanzick Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Reservoir Media in the third quarter worth $91,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp purchased a new position in shares of Reservoir Media in the third quarter worth $120,000. 84.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Reservoir Media (NASDAQ:RSVR)

Roth CH Acquisition Co II entered into a definitive agreement and plan of merger for a business combination with Reservoir Holdings Inc

