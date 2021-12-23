New Jersey Resources Co. (NYSE:NJR) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.66 Per Share

Equities research analysts forecast that New Jersey Resources Co. (NYSE:NJR) will announce $0.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for New Jersey Resources’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.49 and the highest is $0.97. New Jersey Resources reported earnings of $0.46 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 43.5%. The company is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, February 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that New Jersey Resources will report full year earnings of $2.27 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.24 to $2.30. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of $2.44 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.37 to $2.53. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for New Jersey Resources.

New Jersey Resources (NYSE:NJR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 18th. The utilities provider reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.08 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $532.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $610.33 million. New Jersey Resources had a return on equity of 12.16% and a net margin of 5.47%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 33.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.57 EPS.

Several research analysts have weighed in on NJR shares. TheStreet cut New Jersey Resources from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 7th. Zacks Investment Research cut New Jersey Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, December 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $43.20.

In related news, CFO Patrick J. Migliaccio sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.02, for a total value of $156,080.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.68% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in New Jersey Resources by 2.4% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,776,134 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $386,842,000 after buying an additional 232,192 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of New Jersey Resources by 14.7% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 9,583,015 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $382,413,000 after purchasing an additional 1,231,499 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of New Jersey Resources by 12.7% during the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,836,645 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $98,747,000 after purchasing an additional 320,328 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its stake in shares of New Jersey Resources by 2.3% during the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 2,518,102 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $87,655,000 after purchasing an additional 55,422 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in shares of New Jersey Resources by 5.2% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 2,416,337 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $95,615,000 after purchasing an additional 118,836 shares in the last quarter. 69.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NJR stock traded down $0.07 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $40.36. 5,816 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 406,318. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 0.60 and a quick ratio of 0.40. The firm has a market cap of $3.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.12, a P/E/G ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 0.57. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $38.59. New Jersey Resources has a 12 month low of $33.32 and a 12 month high of $44.41.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 3rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 15th will be given a $0.363 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 14th. This represents a $1.45 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.60%. This is a boost from New Jersey Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33. New Jersey Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 118.85%.

New Jersey Resources Company Profile

New Jersey Resources Corp. is a holding company. The firm provides safe and reliable natural gas and clean energy services, including transportation, distribution, asset management and home services. It operates through the following segments: New Jersey Natural Gas, NJR Clean Energy Ventures, NJR Energy Services, NJR Midstream, and NJR Home Services.

