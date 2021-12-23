Boqii (NYSE:BQ) & Missfresh (NYSE:MF) Critical Contrast

Boqii (NYSE:BQ) and Missfresh (NYSE:MF) are both small-cap retail/wholesale companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, profitability, earnings, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, risk and valuation.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

20.9% of Boqii shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 15.9% of Missfresh shares are held by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

This table compares Boqii and Missfresh’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Boqii $154.31 million 0.54 -$29.68 million ($0.01) -92.00 Missfresh $935.69 million 0.90 -$251.71 million N/A N/A

Boqii has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Missfresh.

Profitability

This table compares Boqii and Missfresh’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Boqii -17.59% -219.01% -39.20% Missfresh N/A N/A N/A

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent recommendations for Boqii and Missfresh, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Boqii 0 0 1 0 3.00 Missfresh 0 1 4 0 2.80

Missfresh has a consensus target price of $10.59, suggesting a potential upside of 159.62%. Given Missfresh’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Missfresh is more favorable than Boqii.

Summary

Missfresh beats Boqii on 7 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

Boqii Company Profile

Boqii Holding Limited operates a pet-focused platform in the People's Republic of China. The company offers food, treats, shampoos, cages, toys, apparel, OTC veterinary drugs, and other pet products to pet parents, and small and medium pet businesses through e-commerce platforms and offline distribution network. It also operates Boqii Community, an interactive content platform; and provides online marketing and information services. The company was founded in 2008 and is headquartered in Shanghai, the People's Republic of China.

Missfresh Company Profile

Missfresh Limited operates as an online-and-offline integrated on-demand retail company in China. It. It operates a community retail digital platform that offers fresh produce, such as fruits, vegetables, meat, eggs, aquatic products, and dairy products; and fast-moving consumer goods, including snack foods, light food, cereals, oil, wine, drink, fast food, light food through online e-commerce platform and distributed mini warehouse networks. The company also sells its products through vending machines. The company was founded in 2014 and is based in Beijing, the People's Republic of China.

