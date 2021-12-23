ION Price Reaches $0.0259 (ION)

ION (CURRENCY:ION) traded 40.5% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on December 23rd. One ION coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0259 or 0.00000052 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, ION has traded down 25.5% against the US dollar. ION has a market cap of $356,917.56 and approximately $5.00 worth of ION was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get ION alerts:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $122.14 or 0.00245498 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.44 or 0.00002899 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 20.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00026997 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00000657 BTC.

Elrond (EGLD) traded 7.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $262.81 or 0.00528228 BTC.

Helium (HNT) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $39.58 or 0.00079547 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded up 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000439 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded up 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $3.93 or 0.00007893 BTC.

Kava.io (KAVA) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.62 or 0.00012724 BTC.

Ardor (ARDR) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000492 BTC.

ION Profile

ION uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was May 16th, 2015. ION’s total supply is 19,680,276 coins and its circulating supply is 13,780,276 coins. ION’s official Twitter account is @ionomics and its Facebook page is accessible here . ION’s official website is ionomy.com . ION’s official message board is medium.com/@ionomy . The Reddit community for ION is https://reddit.com/r/ionomy and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “ION is a blockchain-based decentralized cryptocurrency that rewards network participation via static proof of stake. ION rewards “connectivity age” instead of “coin age,” thus eliminating abuse from exchanges and users that do not actively contribute to the network. By having a static reward system, the rewards for participation are proportional to the work every active node contributes. This discourages centralization and promotes network health. In addition to static rewards, ION implements a masternode network to incentivize large holders, and perform advanced functions such as near-instant and private transactions. Ionomy focuses on mobile gaming applications. ION provides a platform that facilitates the development and monetization of new mobile games and rewards gamers financially. Click here for Masternode stats from masternodes.online. “

ION Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ION directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade ION should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy ION using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

new TradingView.widget( { “width”: 600, “height”: 400, “symbol”: “IONUSD”, “interval”: “D”, “timezone”: “Etc/UTC”, “theme”: “Light”, “style”: “1”, “locale”: “en”, “toolbar_bg”: “#f1f3f6”, “enable_publishing”: false, “allow_symbol_change”: true, “referral_id”: “2588”} );

Receive News & Updates for ION Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for ION and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.