O Neil Global Advisors Inc. Raises Position in Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC)

O Neil Global Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC) by 167.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 45,435 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 28,423 shares during the period. Bank of America comprises 1.5% of O Neil Global Advisors Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest holding. O Neil Global Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Bank of America were worth $1,929,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BAC. Camden National Bank boosted its holdings in Bank of America by 9.8% during the fourth quarter. Camden National Bank now owns 11,568 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $351,000 after buying an additional 1,030 shares in the last quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC boosted its holdings in Bank of America by 3.5% during the second quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 149,875 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,179,000 after buying an additional 5,054 shares in the last quarter. Cowen Prime Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Bank of America during the second quarter worth about $31,000. Lake Point Wealth Management acquired a new position in Bank of America during the second quarter worth about $71,000. Finally, Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC raised its position in Bank of America by 8.7% during the second quarter. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC now owns 45,326 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,869,000 after acquiring an additional 3,631 shares during the last quarter. 70.67% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

BAC traded up $0.44 during trading on Thursday, hitting $44.72. 375,142 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 53,724,008. The firm has a market cap of $365.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 1.49. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $46.04 and a 200 day moving average price of $42.64. The company has a current ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12. Bank of America Co. has a 1 year low of $29.33 and a 1 year high of $48.69.

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 14th. The financial services provider reported $0.85 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $22.77 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.60 billion. Bank of America had a net margin of 33.10% and a return on equity of 12.16%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 11.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.51 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Bank of America Co. will post 3.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 3rd will be paid a dividend of $0.21 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 2nd. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.88%. Bank of America’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 25.23%.

In other Bank of America news, insider Dean C. Athanasia sold 108,478 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, October 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.77, for a total transaction of $4,965,038.06. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Frank P. Bramble sold 2,200 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.22, for a total transaction of $106,084.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on BAC. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on shares of Bank of America from $41.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, October 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Bank of America in a research report on Friday, December 17th. Robert W. Baird reissued a “sell” rating and issued a $42.00 price objective on shares of Bank of America in a research report on Monday, December 6th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Bank of America from $44.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 15th. Finally, UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Bank of America in a research report on Friday, December 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $64.00 price objective for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Bank of America has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $45.99.

Bank of America Corp. is a bank and financial holding company, which engages in the provision of banking and nonbank financial services. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Banking, Global Wealth and Investment Management, Global Banking, Global Markets, and All Other. The Consumer Banking segment offers credit, banking, and investment products and services to consumers and small businesses.

