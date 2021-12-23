Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Aterian, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATER) to Post -$0.31 Earnings Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect Aterian, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATER) to announce earnings per share of ($0.31) for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Aterian’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.25) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.37). Aterian posted earnings per share of ($0.33) in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 6.1%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, March 14th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Aterian will report full-year earnings of ($6.98) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($7.67) to ($6.29). For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of ($0.87) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.10) to ($0.63). Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Aterian.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on ATER shares. Zacks Investment Research cut Aterian from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, November 15th. Alliance Global Partners lifted their price target on Aterian from $9.00 to $14.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 24th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Roth Capital boosted their price objective on Aterian from $5.50 to $12.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, September 24th. DA Davidson upped their price target on Aterian from $7.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 24th. Finally, BTIG Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $12.00 price target on shares of Aterian in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $18.17.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ATER. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. purchased a new stake in Aterian in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Aterian in the 2nd quarter valued at about $35,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Aterian in the 2nd quarter valued at about $43,000. Royal Bank of Canada acquired a new stake in shares of Aterian in the 2nd quarter valued at about $65,000. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY acquired a new stake in Aterian during the third quarter worth about $77,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 30.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ ATER traded up $0.29 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $4.56. 74,747 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,861,086. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $5.88 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $9.00. The company has a market cap of $244.10 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.48 and a beta of 2.82. Aterian has a 12-month low of $3.04 and a 12-month high of $48.99. The company has a current ratio of 1.97, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12.

About Aterian

Aterian, Inc is a technology enabled consumer products company. The company’s brands include hOme, Vremi, Xtava and RIF6. Its product categories include home and kitchen appliances, kitchenware, environmental appliances, beauty related products and consumer electronics. The company was founded by Yaniv Sarig Zion in 2014 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

