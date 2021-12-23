Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS) Stock Holdings Lifted by Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC

Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS) by 10.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 21,804 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,988 shares during the quarter. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Zoetis were worth $4,233,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of ZTS. West Oak Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Zoetis in the 3rd quarter worth about $29,000. Ogorek Anthony Joseph NY ADV bought a new position in shares of Zoetis in the 3rd quarter worth about $29,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Zoetis by 216.7% in the 3rd quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 152 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 104 shares during the last quarter. WealthShield Partners LLC lifted its position in Zoetis by 60.2% in the 2nd quarter. WealthShield Partners LLC now owns 165 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 62 shares during the last quarter. Finally, McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Zoetis by 45.1% in the 3rd quarter. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 209 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.48% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ZTS opened at $241.57 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $219.98 and its 200-day moving average is $205.58. The stock has a market capitalization of $114.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 58.21, a P/E/G ratio of 3.65 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 4.54 and a quick ratio of 3.27. Zoetis Inc. has a 12-month low of $141.41 and a 12-month high of $241.70.

Zoetis (NYSE:ZTS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $1.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $1.99 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.93 billion. Zoetis had a net margin of 26.02% and a return on equity of 52.17%. The business’s revenue was up 11.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.10 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Zoetis Inc. will post 4.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 20th will be given a $0.325 dividend. This is an increase from Zoetis’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. This represents a $1.30 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.54%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, January 19th. Zoetis’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 24.10%.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Argus lifted their price objective on shares of Zoetis from $195.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 25th. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of Zoetis in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $264.00 price objective on the stock. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Zoetis from $184.00 to $232.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Zoetis from $235.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $217.10.

In other news, CEO Kristin C. Peck sold 14,500 shares of Zoetis stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $223.10, for a total value of $3,234,950.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Roxanne Lagano sold 1,315 shares of Zoetis stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $208.03, for a total transaction of $273,559.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 45,019 shares of company stock worth $9,711,094. 0.17% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Zoetis, Inc discovers, develops, and manufactures a portfolio of animal health medicines and vaccines. The firm operates through the following segments: United States &International. Its products are complemented by diagnostic products, genetic tests, bio devices, and services. These are designed to meet the needs of veterinarians and the livestock farmers and companion animal.

