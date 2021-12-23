Compton Wealth Advisory Group LLC Has $19.23 Million Position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU)

Compton Wealth Advisory Group LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU) by 0.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 315,364 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,126 shares during the period. Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF comprises 9.0% of Compton Wealth Advisory Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its biggest position. Compton Wealth Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF were worth $19,225,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Cribstone Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 93.0% in the 2nd quarter. Cribstone Capital Management LLC now owns 415 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. Vigilant Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $26,000. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $30,000. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, Evermay Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $55,000.

Get Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF alerts:

Shares of VEU stock traded up $0.18 on Thursday, hitting $60.83. The company had a trading volume of 27,304 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,616,181. Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF has a twelve month low of $57.43 and a twelve month high of $65.28. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $61.78.

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the FTSE All-World ex US Index (the Index). The Index includes approximately 2,200 stocks of companies in 46 countries, from both developed and emerging markets worldwide.

See Also: Bid-Ask Spread

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VEU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.