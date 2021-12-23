Signature Securities Group Corporation Makes New $1.92 Million Investment in iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU)

Signature Securities Group Corporation bought a new position in iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 57,430 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $1,919,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its stake in shares of iShares Gold Trust by 2,897.5% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 7,781,300 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $275,380,000 after purchasing an additional 7,521,707 shares during the last quarter. Packer & Co Ltd acquired a new position in iShares Gold Trust during the 3rd quarter valued at about $156,529,000. Liberty Wealth Management LLC increased its position in iShares Gold Trust by 4,665.6% during the 2nd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,492,390 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $103,697,000 after buying an additional 3,419,106 shares in the last quarter. Creative Planning increased its position in iShares Gold Trust by 168.8% during the 2nd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 2,450,379 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $82,602,000 after buying an additional 1,538,710 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC increased its position in iShares Gold Trust by 610.0% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,752,477 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $21,695,000 after buying an additional 1,505,643 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 54.91% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSEARCA:IAU opened at $34.33 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $34.25 and its 200 day moving average is $34.18. iShares Gold Trust has a 1 year low of $31.94 and a 1 year high of $37.26.

iShares Gold Trust (the Trust) is to own gold transferred to the Trust in exchange for shares issued by the Trust (Shares). Each Share represents a fractional undivided beneficial interest in the net assets of the Trust. The assets of the Trust consist of gold held by the Trust’s custodian on behalf of the Trust.

