Martin & Co. Inc. TN Purchases 3,698 Shares of Trane Technologies plc (NYSE:TT)

Martin & Co. Inc. TN raised its stake in Trane Technologies plc (NYSE:TT) by 9.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 43,521 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,698 shares during the period. Trane Technologies accounts for 1.8% of Martin & Co. Inc. TN’s holdings, making the stock its 13th biggest holding. Martin & Co. Inc. TN’s holdings in Trane Technologies were worth $7,514,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Trane Technologies by 5.1% in the third quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 548,742 shares of the company’s stock valued at $94,745,000 after purchasing an additional 26,516 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates increased its stake in Trane Technologies by 3.4% in the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 962,604 shares of the company’s stock valued at $166,199,000 after purchasing an additional 31,410 shares in the last quarter. Waldron Private Wealth LLC increased its stake in Trane Technologies by 12.7% in the third quarter. Waldron Private Wealth LLC now owns 1,995 shares of the company’s stock valued at $344,000 after purchasing an additional 225 shares in the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP increased its stake in Trane Technologies by 25.2% in the third quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 2,268 shares of the company’s stock valued at $392,000 after purchasing an additional 457 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Magnolia Capital Management Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Trane Technologies during the third quarter worth about $345,000. 80.09% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Trane Technologies alerts:

Several research firms have recently commented on TT. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of Trane Technologies in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. They set an “underweight” rating and a $163.00 target price for the company. Stephens boosted their target price on shares of Trane Technologies from $200.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on shares of Trane Technologies from $185.00 to $183.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Trane Technologies from $216.00 to $217.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, Mizuho assumed coverage on shares of Trane Technologies in a report on Thursday, December 16th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $205.00 price target on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Trane Technologies has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $195.85.

Shares of NYSE:TT traded up $1.59 during trading on Thursday, reaching $197.78. The company had a trading volume of 7,678 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,322,091. The company has a fifty day moving average of $189.42 and a two-hundred day moving average of $188.81. The stock has a market capitalization of $46.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 0.93. Trane Technologies plc has a 12 month low of $137.98 and a 12 month high of $207.06. The company has a current ratio of 1.62, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69.

Trane Technologies (NYSE:TT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $1.80 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.85 by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $3.72 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.79 billion. Trane Technologies had a return on equity of 21.78% and a net margin of 9.82%. Trane Technologies’s quarterly revenue was up 6.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.72 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Trane Technologies plc will post 6.05 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.59 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 2nd. This represents a $2.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.19%. Trane Technologies’s payout ratio is currently 42.37%.

In other news, CFO Christopher J. Kuehn sold 7,007 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $190.00, for a total value of $1,331,330.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Christopher J. Kuehn sold 2,006 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $195.00, for a total transaction of $391,170.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 95,716 shares of company stock valued at $18,696,841 in the last three months. 0.74% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Trane Technologies

Trane Technologies Plc is a global climate innovator, which engages in providing efficient and sustainable climate solutions to buildings, homes, and transportation. Its strategic brands include Trane and Thermo King. It operates through the following segments: Americas, EMEA, and Asia Pacific. The Americas segment encompasses commercial heating and cooling systems, building controls, and energy services and solutions; residential heating and cooling; and transport refrigeration systems and solutions in North America and Latin America regions.

Further Reading: How prevalent are 12b-1 fees?

Receive News & Ratings for Trane Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Trane Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.