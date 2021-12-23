IRON Financial LLC Has $212,000 Position in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO)

IRON Financial LLC raised its position in shares of The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO) by 5.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,037 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 192 shares during the quarter. IRON Financial LLC’s holdings in Coca-Cola were worth $212,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of KO. Monumental Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Coca-Cola in the second quarter worth $27,000. Avion Wealth increased its stake in shares of Coca-Cola by 736.1% in the third quarter. Avion Wealth now owns 510 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 449 shares during the last quarter. Cowen Prime Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Coca-Cola in the second quarter worth $54,000. PrairieView Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Coca-Cola by 43.7% in the third quarter. PrairieView Partners LLC now owns 1,322 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,000 after acquiring an additional 402 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Centerpoint Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Coca-Cola by 13.8% in the third quarter. Centerpoint Advisors LLC now owns 1,760 shares of the company’s stock worth $92,000 after purchasing an additional 213 shares in the last quarter. 66.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Coca-Cola alerts:

In related news, SVP Nancy Quan sold 18,090 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.01, for a total value of $1,049,400.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, COO Brian John Smith sold 37,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.64, for a total transaction of $2,095,680.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 93,282 shares of company stock valued at $5,319,662 in the last ninety days. 1.01% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of KO traded up $0.19 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $58.37. 82,852 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 21,866,538. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $55.66 and its 200 day moving average is $55.47. The stock has a market cap of $252.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a current ratio of 1.52. The Coca-Cola Company has a 1-year low of $48.11 and a 1-year high of $58.92.

Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 26th. The company reported $0.65 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $10.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.72 billion. Coca-Cola had a net margin of 23.31% and a return on equity of 44.22%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.55 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that The Coca-Cola Company will post 2.28 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 1st were given a dividend of $0.42 per share. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.88%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 30th. Coca-Cola’s dividend payout ratio is currently 82.35%.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on KO. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Coca-Cola from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $59.00 to $63.00 in a report on Monday, December 13th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Credit Suisse Group set a $63.00 price objective on shares of Coca-Cola in a report on Thursday, December 9th. Evercore ISI reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Coca-Cola in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on shares of Coca-Cola from $60.00 to $59.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 15th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a $55.00 price objective on shares of Coca-Cola in a report on Thursday, December 9th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Coca-Cola currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $61.29.

Coca-Cola Company Profile

The Coca-Cola Co is the nonalcoholic beverage company, which engages in the manufacture, market, and sale of non-alcoholic beverages which include sparkling soft drinks, water, enhanced water and sports drinks, juice, dairy and plant-based beverages, tea and coffee and energy drinks. Its brands include Coca-Cola, Diet Coke, Coca-Cola Zero, Fanta, Sprite, Minute Maid, Georgia, Powerade, Del Valle, Schweppes, Aquarius, Minute Maid Pulpy, Dasani, Simply, Glaceau Vitaminwater, Bonaqua, Gold Peak, Fuze Tea, Glaceau Smartwater, and Ice Dew.

Read More: Commodities

Receive News & Ratings for Coca-Cola Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Coca-Cola and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.