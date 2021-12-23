Benjamin Edwards Inc. Raises Holdings in American Tower Co. (REIT) (NYSE:AMT)

Benjamin Edwards Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of American Tower Co. (REIT) (NYSE:AMT) by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,195 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 115 shares during the quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc.’s holdings in American Tower were worth $1,113,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. ARGI Investment Services LLC boosted its stake in American Tower by 17.3% in the second quarter. ARGI Investment Services LLC now owns 2,391 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $646,000 after acquiring an additional 352 shares in the last quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC boosted its stake in American Tower by 162.6% in the second quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 21,714 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $5,877,000 after acquiring an additional 13,446 shares in the last quarter. Savant Capital LLC boosted its stake in American Tower by 5.9% in the second quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 2,598 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $702,000 after acquiring an additional 145 shares in the last quarter. Hengehold Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in American Tower in the second quarter valued at approximately $203,000. Finally, Empowered Funds LLC acquired a new stake in American Tower in the second quarter valued at approximately $318,000. 89.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms have recently commented on AMT. Oppenheimer downgraded shares of American Tower from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $305.00 to $300.00 in a research note on Friday, September 10th. Raymond James lowered their price objective on shares of American Tower from $296.00 to $294.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 1st. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on shares of American Tower from $302.00 to $311.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of American Tower from $324.00 to $328.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on shares of American Tower from $305.00 to $285.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 19th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, American Tower has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $296.14.

Shares of AMT stock opened at $281.25 on Thursday. American Tower Co. has a one year low of $197.50 and a one year high of $303.72. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $272.83 and its 200-day moving average price is $277.48. The firm has a market cap of $128.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 51.14, a P/E/G ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 0.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.32, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a current ratio of 1.30.

American Tower (NYSE:AMT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.58 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.27 by ($0.69). American Tower had a net margin of 27.44% and a return on equity of 39.34%. The firm had revenue of $2.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.41 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.23 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that American Tower Co. will post 9.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 14th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 27th will be given a $1.39 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 23rd. This is an increase from American Tower’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.31. This represents a $5.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.98%. American Tower’s dividend payout ratio is currently 95.27%.

In related news, Director Joann A. Reed sold 866 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $260.50, for a total value of $225,593.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Pamela D. A. Reeve sold 3,590 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $273.02, for a total transaction of $980,141.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.68% of the company’s stock.

About American Tower

American Tower Corp. provides real estate investment services, and owns, operates, and develops multitenant communications real estate properties. It operates through the following segments: U.S. & Canada, Asia-Pacific, Europe, Africa Latin America, and Services. The Asia-Pacific segment refers to the operations in Australia and India.

