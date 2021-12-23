Nostrum Oil & Gas (LON:NOG) Stock Passes Below 50-Day Moving Average of $8.08

Nostrum Oil & Gas PLC (LON:NOG) passed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 8.08 ($0.11) and traded as low as GBX 2.82 ($0.04). Nostrum Oil & Gas shares last traded at GBX 4 ($0.05), with a volume of 192,595 shares changing hands.

The company’s fifty day moving average is GBX 8.01 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 18.50. The company has a quick ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 0.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 200.65. The stock has a market cap of £11.74 million and a PE ratio of -0.05.

Nostrum Oil & Gas Company Profile (LON:NOG)

Nostrum Oil & Gas PLC, an independent oil and gas company, engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and gas in the pre-Caspian Basin. The company discovers and develops oil and gas reserves, as well as produces and sells crude oil, stabilized condensate, liquefied petroleum gas, and dry gas.

