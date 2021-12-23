ROHM (OTCMKTS:ROHCY) Stock Crosses Below Fifty Day Moving Average of $46.96

ROHM Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:ROHCY)’s share price passed below its 50-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $46.96 and traded as low as $45.70. ROHM shares last traded at $46.65, with a volume of 743 shares changing hands.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 5.77 and a current ratio of 7.43. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $47.03 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $47.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.74 and a beta of 0.91.

Get ROHM alerts:

ROHM (OTCMKTS:ROHCY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The technology company reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. ROHM had a net margin of 13.30% and a return on equity of 7.10%. The firm had revenue of $1.01 billion for the quarter.

ROHM Co, Ltd. engages in the design and manufacture of integrated circuits and other electronic components. It operates through the following segments: LSI Integrated Circuits, Discrete Semiconductor Devices, Module and Others. The LSI Integrated Circuits segment includes analog ICs, logic ICs, memory ICs, ASICs, and foundry business operations.

Recommended Story: Stock Symbols, CUSIP and Other Stock Identifiers

Receive News & Ratings for ROHM Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ROHM and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.