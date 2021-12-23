Mawson Gold (TSE:MAW) Share Price Passes Below Fifty Day Moving Average of $0.17

Mawson Gold Limited (TSE:MAW)’s share price crossed below its 50 day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of C$0.17 and traded as low as C$0.15. Mawson Gold shares last traded at C$0.16, with a volume of 152,351 shares traded.

The firm’s 50-day moving average is C$0.17 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$0.21. The stock has a market cap of C$48.38 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -32.00.

Mawson Gold Company Profile (TSE:MAW)

Mawson Gold Limited engages in the acquisition, exploration, and evaluation of precious metal interests in the Nordic countries. It explores for gold, uranium, cobalt, copper, lead, zinc, and silver ores. Its flagship project is the 100% owned Rompas-Rajapalot gold project that consists of 5 granted exploration permits and 10 exploration permit applications and reservations in Finland.

