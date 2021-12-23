Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA) Stock Holdings Lessened by Heathbridge Capital Management Ltd.

Heathbridge Capital Management Ltd. decreased its holdings in shares of Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA) by 43.4% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 68,375 shares of the company’s stock after selling 52,425 shares during the period. Moderna accounts for about 7.9% of Heathbridge Capital Management Ltd.’s holdings, making the stock its 7th biggest holding. Heathbridge Capital Management Ltd.’s holdings in Moderna were worth $26,315,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Northern Trust Corp lifted its position in shares of Moderna by 6.1% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,949,088 shares of the company’s stock valued at $457,997,000 after buying an additional 112,251 shares in the last quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd acquired a new position in Moderna in the 2nd quarter valued at $10,224,000. State of Wisconsin Investment Board raised its stake in Moderna by 11.6% in the 2nd quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 159,366 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,448,000 after purchasing an additional 16,571 shares during the last quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. raised its stake in Moderna by 96.3% in the 2nd quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 13,866 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,258,000 after purchasing an additional 6,803 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Natixis Advisors L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Moderna in the 2nd quarter worth $52,529,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 55.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on Moderna in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. They issued a “sell” rating and a $250.00 target price for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $395.00 target price on shares of Moderna in a report on Friday, November 5th. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Moderna in a report on Monday, November 8th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $304.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Moderna from $337.00 to $313.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Cowen initiated coverage on Moderna in a report on Monday, December 6th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $250.00 target price for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $244.31.

Shares of NASDAQ MRNA traded down $10.45 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $240.91. 76,534 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 14,118,195. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 1.35 and a quick ratio of 1.25. Moderna, Inc. has a twelve month low of $102.66 and a twelve month high of $497.49. The company has a market cap of $97.68 billion, a PE ratio of 15.41, a P/E/G ratio of 0.34 and a beta of 1.34. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $292.81 and its 200-day simple moving average is $319.00.

Moderna (NASDAQ:MRNA) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $7.70 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $9.49 by ($1.79). Moderna had a return on equity of 121.61% and a net margin of 59.69%. The business had revenue of $4.97 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.29 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.59) EPS. Moderna’s revenue was up 3065.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Moderna, Inc. will post 26.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Juan Andres sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $320.97, for a total value of $4,814,550.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, President Stephen Hoge sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $225.86, for a total value of $1,129,300.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 456,250 shares of company stock worth $141,185,655. 19.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Moderna, Inc engages in the development of transformative medicines based on messenger ribonucleic acid (mRNA). Its product pipeline includes the following modalities: prophylactic vaccines, cancer vaccines, intratumoral immuno-oncology, localized regenerative therapeutics, systemic secreted therapeutics, and systemic intracellular therapeutics.

