Braskem S.A. (NYSE:BAK) Expected to Announce Earnings of $1.52 Per Share

Brokerages expect Braskem S.A. (NYSE:BAK) to report earnings per share (EPS) of $1.52 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Braskem’s earnings. Braskem reported earnings of $0.39 per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 289.7%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Friday, March 11th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Braskem will report full year earnings of $8.60 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $7.91 to $9.28. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $4.48 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.35 to $4.61. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Braskem.

Braskem (NYSE:BAK) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported $1.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.09 by ($0.39). Braskem had a net margin of 14.93% and a return on equity of 437.34%. The firm had revenue of $5.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.25 billion.

Several analysts recently issued reports on BAK shares. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Braskem from $25.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of Braskem in a research note on Tuesday, September 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $32.00 price objective for the company. Santander restated a “hold” rating and issued a $20.00 price objective on shares of Braskem in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. UBS Group raised shares of Braskem from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Braskem from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, December 6th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $27.71.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in BAK. Colony Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Braskem by 4.0% in the third quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 18,226 shares of the company’s stock valued at $398,000 after purchasing an additional 702 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in Braskem by 311.1% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,850 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 1,400 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in Braskem by 3.2% during the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 55,689 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,216,000 after purchasing an additional 1,715 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Braskem by 27.2% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 8,695 shares of the company’s stock worth $207,000 after purchasing an additional 1,861 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Group AG boosted its position in Braskem by 115.7% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 4,016 shares of the company’s stock worth $88,000 after purchasing an additional 2,154 shares during the period.

BAK stock traded up $0.23 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $20.22. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,020 shares, compared to its average volume of 275,072. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 1.33. Braskem has a 12 month low of $8.53 and a 12 month high of $26.93. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $19.48 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $21.69.

The firm also recently announced an annual dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 13th will be paid a $2.7104 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 11.6%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 10th. Braskem’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 40.09%.

Braskem Company Profile

Braskem SA engages in the manufacture of petrochemicals and other related products. It operates through the following segments: Brazil, USA, and Europe and Mexico. The Brazil segment includes production and sale of chemicals, supply of electricity, and production and sale of PE. The USA and Europe segment involves production, operation, and sale of polypropylene in the United States and Germany.

