Homology Medicines, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIXX) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $750,000.00

Equities research analysts forecast that Homology Medicines, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIXX) will announce sales of $750,000.00 for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Homology Medicines’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $500,000.00 and the highest is $1.00 million. Homology Medicines posted sales of $980,000.00 during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 23.5%. The firm is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 10th.

On average, analysts expect that Homology Medicines will report full-year sales of $33.09 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $32.30 million to $33.67 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $2.97 million, with estimates ranging from $1.90 million to $5.00 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Homology Medicines.

Homology Medicines (NASDAQ:FIXX) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 15th. The company reported ($0.54) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.60) by $0.06. Homology Medicines had a negative net margin of 269.33% and a negative return on equity of 44.87%. The company had revenue of $1.68 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.63 million.

FIXX has been the subject of several research reports. Chardan Capital cut their target price on shares of Homology Medicines from $30.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. Oppenheimer reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $24.00 target price on shares of Homology Medicines in a research report on Tuesday, September 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Homology Medicines from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $17.80.

NASDAQ:FIXX traded up $0.10 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $4.17. The company had a trading volume of 1,780 shares, compared to its average volume of 350,991. Homology Medicines has a 52-week low of $3.75 and a 52-week high of $15.24. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $5.34 and its 200-day moving average price is $6.46.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of FIXX. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its position in Homology Medicines by 732.7% during the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 6,012 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 5,290 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Homology Medicines by 30.8% during the second quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 7,850 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 1,850 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its holdings in shares of Homology Medicines by 78.6% during the second quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 7,863 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 3,461 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in shares of Homology Medicines by 81.6% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 6,901 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,000 after purchasing an additional 3,101 shares during the period. Finally, Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Homology Medicines by 26.0% during the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 8,362 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,000 after purchasing an additional 1,724 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.54% of the company’s stock.

Homology Medicines Company Profile

Homology Medicines, Inc is a clinical-stage genetic medicines company, which engages in the design and development of treatments to address rare diseases at the genetic level. It develops genetic medicines by translating proprietary, next generation gene editing, and gene therapy technologies into novel treatments for patients with rare diseases.

