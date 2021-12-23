Golden Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:GDEN) Receives $61.25 Consensus Price Target from Analysts

Shares of Golden Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:GDEN) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the six research firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $61.25.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on GDEN. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Golden Entertainment from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on Golden Entertainment in a research note on Monday, October 25th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $60.00 price target for the company. B. Riley upped their price target on Golden Entertainment from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on Golden Entertainment from $56.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 8th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded Golden Entertainment from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Monday, December 6th.

NASDAQ GDEN traded up $0.10 on Friday, reaching $50.19. The stock had a trading volume of 1,079 shares, compared to its average volume of 152,681. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $49.33 and a 200 day moving average price of $47.52. The company has a current ratio of 1.93, a quick ratio of 1.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.39. Golden Entertainment has a 1 year low of $16.51 and a 1 year high of $54.86. The company has a market capitalization of $1.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.98 and a beta of 2.76.

Golden Entertainment (NASDAQ:GDEN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.21. The company had revenue of $282.42 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $259.18 million. Golden Entertainment had a return on equity of 49.66% and a net margin of 12.18%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.25) EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Golden Entertainment will post 4.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Capital Research Global Investors raised its holdings in Golden Entertainment by 23.9% in the 3rd quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 1,345,308 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,041,000 after acquiring an additional 259,153 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Golden Entertainment by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,024,496 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,897,000 after acquiring an additional 18,554 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in Golden Entertainment by 499.2% in the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 912,997 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,819,000 after acquiring an additional 760,619 shares in the last quarter. Hood River Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Golden Entertainment in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $30,870,000. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in Golden Entertainment by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 524,034 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,725,000 after acquiring an additional 3,289 shares in the last quarter. 56.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Golden Entertainment Company Profile

Golden Entertainment, Inc engages in the development, finance, management, and ownership of casino properties. It operates through the Distributed Gaming and Casinos segments. The Distributed Gaming segment involves in the installation, maintenance, and operation of slots and amusement devices in non-casino locations such as grocery stores, convenience stores, liquor stores, restaurants, bars, and taverns; and the operation of wholly-owned branded taverns targeting local patrons.

