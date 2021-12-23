Quiztok Market Capitalization Achieves $38.50 Million (QTCON)

Quiztok (CURRENCY:QTCON) traded 1.3% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on December 23rd. Quiztok has a total market capitalization of $38.50 million and $2.64 million worth of Quiztok was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Quiztok has traded 1.1% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Quiztok coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0130 or 0.00000026 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Metrix Coin (MRX) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

ChronoCoin (CRN) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Cashbery Coin (CBC) traded 11.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0123 or 0.00000031 BTC.

CaluraCoin (CLC) traded 12.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0027 or 0.00000006 BTC.

MFCoin (MFC) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0016 or 0.00000002 BTC.

RPICoin (RPI) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Arepacoin (AREPA) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0017 or 0.00000004 BTC.

IBStoken (IBS) traded 7.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0020 or 0.00000004 BTC.

HEIDI (HDI) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0014 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Trexcoin (TREX) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

About Quiztok

Quiztok (QTCON) is a coin. Its genesis date was March 21st, 2019. Quiztok’s total supply is 12,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,952,898,364 coins. Quiztok’s official message board is post.naver.com/quiztok_kr . The official website for Quiztok is www.quiztok.com/en/index.php

According to CryptoCompare, “Quiztok filters, refines and compresses scattered knowledge and information in form of quiz contents. It's a knowledge-sharing platform where everyone can share their questions and answers. Quiztok provides quiz creators, quiz players and quiz curators QTCON as rewards to realize practical value of sharing knowledge. “

Buying and Selling Quiztok

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Quiztok directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Quiztok should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Quiztok using one of the exchanges listed above.

