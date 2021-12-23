Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Karyopharm Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:KPTI) Will Announce Earnings of -$0.72 Per Share

Equities analysts expect Karyopharm Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:KPTI) to report ($0.72) earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have provided estimates for Karyopharm Therapeutics’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($0.58) and the lowest is ($0.92). Karyopharm Therapeutics reported earnings of ($0.59) per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 22%. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings report on Thursday, February 10th.

On average, analysts expect that Karyopharm Therapeutics will report full year earnings of ($2.88) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($3.08) to ($2.71). For the next year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of ($2.12) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.67) to ($1.49). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Karyopharm Therapeutics.

Karyopharm Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KPTI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported ($0.69) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.68) by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $37.69 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $25.84 million. Karyopharm Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 7,204.16% and a negative net margin of 173.81%. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.73) EPS.

Several brokerages recently commented on KPTI. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Karyopharm Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Karyopharm Therapeutics from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $27.00 to $10.00 in a research report on Friday, November 19th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Karyopharm Therapeutics from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Karyopharm Therapeutics currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $15.00.

Shares of Karyopharm Therapeutics stock traded up $0.26 on Friday, reaching $7.39. The stock had a trading volume of 22,382 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,370,576. The business’s 50 day moving average is $6.79 and its two-hundred day moving average is $7.25. Karyopharm Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $4.42 and a 1 year high of $18.00.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Moors & Cabot Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Karyopharm Therapeutics by 13.4% in the 3rd quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 21,150 shares of the company’s stock worth $123,000 after purchasing an additional 2,500 shares in the last quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Karyopharm Therapeutics by 303.7% in the 3rd quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 200,412 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,166,000 after buying an additional 150,763 shares during the last quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. lifted its position in Karyopharm Therapeutics by 36.2% in the 3rd quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 13,414 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,000 after buying an additional 3,562 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in Karyopharm Therapeutics by 4.7% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 302,501 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,760,000 after buying an additional 13,445 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new position in Karyopharm Therapeutics during the third quarter valued at approximately $102,000. 79.92% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Karyopharm Therapeutics, Inc is a commercial-stage pharmaceutical company pioneering novel cancer therapies and dedicated to the discovery, development, and commercialization of first-in-class drugs directed against nuclear export for the treatment of cancer and other diseases. Its Selective Inhibitor of Nuclear Export (SINE) compounds function by binding with and inhibiting the nuclear export protein XPO1 (or CRM1).

