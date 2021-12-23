Horst & Graben Wealth Management LLC Acquires Shares of 4,710 Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

Horst & Graben Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 4,710 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $203,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. GoalVest Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Pfizer in the second quarter valued at $39,000. Lake Point Wealth Management acquired a new stake in Pfizer during the 2nd quarter valued at $49,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd raised its position in shares of Pfizer by 25,460.0% in the 2nd quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 1,278 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 1,273 shares during the period. Activest Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of Pfizer during the second quarter valued at about $55,000. Finally, O Brien Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in Pfizer in the third quarter worth about $84,000. Institutional investors own 64.99% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider John D. Young sold 150,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.06, for a total value of $7,509,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Douglas M. Lankler sold 40,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.37, for a total transaction of $2,174,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 231,360 shares of company stock worth $11,927,994 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

NYSE PFE opened at $60.14 on Thursday. Pfizer Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $33.36 and a fifty-two week high of $61.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a current ratio of 1.39. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $49.81 and its 200-day moving average price is $45.47. The company has a market cap of $337.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.72, a P/E/G ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 0.68.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.34 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.26. Pfizer had a return on equity of 30.70% and a net margin of 27.66%. The firm had revenue of $24.09 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.82 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.72 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 134.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Pfizer Inc. will post 4.21 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 4th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 28th will be paid a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.66%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 27th. This is a positive change from Pfizer’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.39. Pfizer’s dividend payout ratio is currently 46.43%.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on PFE shares. SVB Leerink boosted their price target on shares of Pfizer from $52.00 to $56.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $60.00 target price on shares of Pfizer in a research note on Friday, November 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $53.00 price target on shares of Pfizer in a research note on Monday, December 13th. Truist Securities raised their target price on shares of Pfizer from $43.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 24th. Finally, Cowen boosted their target price on shares of Pfizer from $56.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $55.17.

Pfizer Inc is a research-based global biopharmaceutical company. It engages in the discovery, development, manufacture, marketing, sales and distribution of biopharmaceutical products worldwide. The firm work across developed and emerging markets to advance wellness, prevention, treatments and cures that challenge the most feared diseases.

