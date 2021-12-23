Private Wealth Strategies L.L.C. Acquires 66 Shares of Meta Platforms Inc. (NASDAQ:FB)

Private Wealth Strategies L.L.C. boosted its holdings in shares of Meta Platforms Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) by 6.9% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 1,022 shares of the social networking company’s stock after purchasing an additional 66 shares during the period. Private Wealth Strategies L.L.C.’s holdings in Meta Platforms were worth $346,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FB. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Meta Platforms in the 3rd quarter valued at about $251,000. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. raised its stake in shares of Meta Platforms by 92.9% in the 2nd quarter. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. now owns 7,694 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $2,675,000 after purchasing an additional 3,706 shares during the period. Empowered Funds LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Meta Platforms in the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,743,000. Lake Point Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of Meta Platforms in the 2nd quarter valued at about $70,000. Finally, Artemis Investment Management LLP raised its stake in shares of Meta Platforms by 9.5% in the 2nd quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP now owns 843,482 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $293,604,000 after purchasing an additional 72,867 shares during the period. 65.74% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

FB has been the topic of several recent research reports. Rosenblatt Securities raised Meta Platforms from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $400.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th. DZ Bank downgraded Meta Platforms from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $350.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. Truist lowered their target price on Meta Platforms from $425.00 to $400.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th. UBS Group started coverage on Meta Platforms in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $425.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on Meta Platforms from $450.00 to $425.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-two have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Meta Platforms presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $398.21.

In other news, CAO Susan J.S. Taylor sold 1,378 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $344.22, for a total transaction of $474,335.16. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, CEO Mark Zuckerberg sold 52,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $314.91, for a total transaction of $16,595,757.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 1,190,988 shares of company stock valued at $397,784,750. Company insiders own 14.01% of the company’s stock.

Shares of FB stock opened at $331.11 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $921.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 1.29. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $331.37 and a 200 day simple moving average of $345.49. Meta Platforms Inc. has a 1 year low of $244.61 and a 1 year high of $384.33.

Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:FB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, October 24th. The social networking company reported $3.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.19 by $0.03. Meta Platforms had a return on equity of 30.22% and a net margin of 35.88%. The business had revenue of $29.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $29.52 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.71 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 35.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Meta Platforms Inc. will post 13.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Meta Platforms Company Profile

Meta Platforms, Inc, (formerly known as Facebook, Inc) operates as a global social technology company. The company engages in the development of social media applications as well as virtual and augmented reality products allowing users to connect through mobile devices, personal computers and other platforms.

