Raymond James & Associates Has $207.59 Million Stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP)

Raymond James & Associates increased its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP) by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,385,561 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 28,423 shares during the quarter. Raymond James & Associates owned approximately 0.72% of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF worth $207,586,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Keybank National Association OH grew its position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 31.6% in the second quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 3,516,601 shares of the company’s stock valued at $530,057,000 after acquiring an additional 843,590 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 18.6% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 4,215,150 shares of the company’s stock valued at $635,350,000 after acquiring an additional 660,280 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 77.6% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,450,698 shares of the company’s stock valued at $218,664,000 after acquiring an additional 633,667 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 27.8% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,539,024 shares of the company’s stock valued at $382,707,000 after acquiring an additional 552,028 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 4.6% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 11,143,222 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,679,617,000 after acquiring an additional 486,487 shares during the period.

Shares of RSP opened at $159.15 on Thursday. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF has a 12-month low of $124.62 and a 12-month high of $162.80. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $158.57 and its 200-day simple moving average is $154.66.

Guggenheim S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, formerly Rydex S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, seeks to replicate as closely as possible, the daily performance of the S&P 500 Equal Weight Index (the Index). The Index is a capitalization-weighted index covering 500 industrial, utility, transportation and financial companies of the United States markets (mostly NYSE Euronext issues).

