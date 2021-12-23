Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. Has $200.05 Million Holdings in Meta Platforms Inc. (NASDAQ:FB)

Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lessened its stake in Meta Platforms Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) by 0.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 589,427 shares of the social networking company’s stock after selling 751 shares during the quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Meta Platforms were worth $200,046,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new position in Meta Platforms during the 3rd quarter worth $251,000. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. increased its position in shares of Meta Platforms by 92.9% in the second quarter. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. now owns 7,694 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $2,675,000 after purchasing an additional 3,706 shares during the period. Empowered Funds LLC bought a new position in shares of Meta Platforms in the second quarter worth $1,743,000. Lake Point Wealth Management bought a new position in Meta Platforms in the second quarter valued at about $70,000. Finally, Artemis Investment Management LLP grew its position in Meta Platforms by 9.5% in the second quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP now owns 843,482 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $293,604,000 after acquiring an additional 72,867 shares during the last quarter. 65.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Meta Platforms stock opened at $331.67 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $922.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.59, a PEG ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 1.29. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $331.37 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $345.49. Meta Platforms Inc. has a 12 month low of $244.61 and a 12 month high of $384.33.

Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:FB) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, October 24th. The social networking company reported $3.22 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.19 by $0.03. Meta Platforms had a return on equity of 30.22% and a net margin of 35.88%. The business had revenue of $29.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $29.52 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.71 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 35.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Meta Platforms Inc. will post 13.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 121 shares of Meta Platforms stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $339.87, for a total transaction of $41,124.27. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Mark Zuckerberg sold 6,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $349.58, for a total value of $2,202,354.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 1,190,988 shares of company stock valued at $397,784,750 in the last ninety days. 14.01% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on FB. Raymond James cut their price target on Meta Platforms from $450.00 to $410.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Bank of America lifted their price objective on Meta Platforms from $385.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on Meta Platforms from $450.00 to $425.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th. Truist cut their price objective on Meta Platforms from $425.00 to $400.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th. Finally, HSBC raised Meta Platforms from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $300.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, December 6th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-two have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $398.21.

Meta Platforms Profile

Meta Platforms, Inc, (formerly known as Facebook, Inc) operates as a global social technology company. The company engages in the development of social media applications as well as virtual and augmented reality products allowing users to connect through mobile devices, personal computers and other platforms.

