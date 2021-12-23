Mission Produce (NASDAQ:AVO) Announces Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.06 EPS

Mission Produce (NASDAQ:AVO) released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.30 by ($0.06), MarketWatch Earnings reports. The business had revenue of $237.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $264.09 million. Mission Produce had a net margin of 5.43% and a return on equity of 11.12%. Mission Produce’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.29 EPS.

AVO stock traded down $1.40 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $15.89. 2,710 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 143,433. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 1.96 and a current ratio of 2.67. Mission Produce has a one year low of $14.03 and a one year high of $22.93. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.12 billion, a PE ratio of 25.43, a PEG ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 0.26. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $18.97 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $19.65.

Get Mission Produce alerts:

In other news, insider Juan R. Wiesner sold 6,929 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.40, for a total value of $127,493.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Luis A. Gonzalez sold 43,820 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.27, for a total transaction of $800,591.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 54,664 shares of company stock worth $1,004,271 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 47.00% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in Mission Produce by 49.2% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 5,694 shares of the company’s stock worth $118,000 after acquiring an additional 1,877 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in Mission Produce by 21.3% during the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 16,288 shares of the company’s stock worth $300,000 after acquiring an additional 2,856 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in Mission Produce by 28.4% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 139,398 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,562,000 after acquiring an additional 30,817 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Mission Produce by 256.5% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 182,325 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,775,000 after acquiring an additional 131,185 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 18.17% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on AVO. Stephens decreased their price target on shares of Mission Produce from $25.00 to $20.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Mission Produce from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 23rd. Finally, Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of Mission Produce from $22.00 to $20.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Mission Produce currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $21.67.

About Mission Produce

Mission Produce, Inc engages in sourcing, producing, and distributing avocados in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Marketing and Distribution, and International Farming. It serves retail, wholesale, and foodservice customers. The company was founded in 1983 and is headquartered in Oxnard, California.

Read More: What are the advantages of the Stochastic Momentum Index?



Receive News & Ratings for Mission Produce Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mission Produce and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.