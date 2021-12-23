RF Industries (NASDAQ:RFIL) Posts Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.02 EPS

RF Industries (NASDAQ:RFIL) released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The electronics maker reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by ($0.02), Fidelity Earnings reports. RF Industries had a net margin of 11.78% and a return on equity of 2.21%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.03 earnings per share.

Shares of NASDAQ RFIL traded down $0.35 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $7.18. 96,026 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 18,616. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $7.38 and its 200-day moving average price is $7.90. The stock has a market cap of $63.54 million, a P/E ratio of 13.05 and a beta of 1.04. RF Industries has a one year low of $4.61 and a one year high of $9.63.

Get RF Industries alerts:

An institutional investor recently raised its position in RF Industries stock. Citadel Advisors LLC increased its holdings in RF Industries, Ltd. (NASDAQ:RFIL) by 323.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 25,517 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 36,917 shares during the quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.29% of RF Industries worth $206,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors own 30.22% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on RFIL. TheStreet downgraded shares of RF Industries from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 1st. B. Riley reissued a “buy” rating on shares of RF Industries in a research note on Monday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of RF Industries from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd.

RF Industries Company Profile

RF Industries Ltd. engages in the manufacture and market of interconnect products and systems. It operates through the RF Connector and Cable Assembly; and Custom Cabling Manufacturing and Assembly segments. The RF Connector and Cable Assembly segment designs, manufactures, markets and distributes a broad range of connector and cable products, including coaxial connectors and cable assemblies that are integrated with coaxial connectors, used in telecommunications, information technology, OEM markets, and other end markets.

Featured Story: NASDAQ Stock Market Explained



Receive News & Ratings for RF Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RF Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.