Ninepoint Partners LP Takes $528,000 Position in Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST)

Ninepoint Partners LP bought a new stake in Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST) during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund bought 1,176 shares of the retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $528,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of COST. Eubel Brady & Suttman Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Costco Wholesale in the 2nd quarter valued at about $35,000. Canton Hathaway LLC bought a new position in shares of Costco Wholesale in the 3rd quarter valued at about $38,000. PNC Managed Account Solutions Inc. bought a new position in shares of Costco Wholesale in the 2nd quarter valued at about $42,000. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. bought a new position in shares of Costco Wholesale in the 2nd quarter valued at about $45,000. Finally, Guidance Point Advisors LLC bought a new position in Costco Wholesale during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $47,000. 66.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Costco Wholesale news, CFO Richard A. Galanti sold 2,218 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $554.09, for a total transaction of $1,228,971.62. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP James P. Murphy sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $559.32, for a total value of $2,796,600.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 11,218 shares of company stock valued at $6,249,652 in the last ninety days. 0.22% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of Costco Wholesale stock opened at $549.67 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $518.31 and a 200-day moving average of $460.90. The stock has a market cap of $243.74 billion, a PE ratio of 47.26, a PEG ratio of 4.95 and a beta of 0.64. Costco Wholesale Co. has a 52-week low of $307.00 and a 52-week high of $566.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a current ratio of 1.02.

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 9th. The retailer reported $2.98 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.59 by $0.39. Costco Wholesale had a net margin of 2.54% and a return on equity of 29.77%. The business had revenue of $49.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $49.75 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.29 earnings per share. Costco Wholesale’s revenue was up 14.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Costco Wholesale Co. will post 12.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 12th. Investors of record on Friday, October 29th were given a dividend of $0.79 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 28th. This represents a $3.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.57%. Costco Wholesale’s dividend payout ratio is 27.17%.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on COST shares. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of Costco Wholesale from $400.00 to $490.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, September 27th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Costco Wholesale from $540.00 to $550.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, December 10th. Cowen lifted their price target on shares of Costco Wholesale from $440.00 to $520.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. MKM Partners lifted their price target on shares of Costco Wholesale from $385.00 to $498.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 8th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group lifted their price target on shares of Costco Wholesale from $600.00 to $610.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, December 10th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $534.30.

Costco Wholesale Profile

Costco Wholesale Corp. engages in the operation of membership warehouses. The firm’s product categories include food and sundries, hardlines, fresh foods, softlines, and ancillary. It operates through the following segments: Unites States Operations, Canadian Operations, and Other International Operations.

