Hologic, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOLX) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Hologic, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOLX) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the thirteen analysts that are covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and nine have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $84.30.

Several analysts have issued reports on HOLX shares. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Hologic from $75.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Hologic in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Citigroup lowered shares of Hologic from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $85.00 to $78.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Hologic from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. Finally, Redburn Partners started coverage on shares of Hologic in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock.

HOLX traded down $1.36 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $75.86. 21,977 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,474,973. Hologic has a 1-year low of $60.10 and a 1-year high of $85.00. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $73.71 and its two-hundred day moving average is $72.85. The stock has a market cap of $19.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.73, a PEG ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a quick ratio of 2.01, a current ratio of 2.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65.

Hologic (NASDAQ:HOLX) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, October 31st. The medical equipment provider reported $1.61 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.60. Hologic had a net margin of 33.22% and a return on equity of 57.61%. The business had revenue of $1.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.04 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.07 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 2.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Hologic will post 3.7 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider Benjamin Jordan Cohn sold 2,570 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.79, for a total value of $194,780.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 1.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HOLX. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC increased its position in Hologic by 187.2% during the third quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC now owns 2,519,813 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $185,987,000 after acquiring an additional 1,642,475 shares during the period. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec increased its position in Hologic by 437.5% during the third quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 1,798,444 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $132,743,000 after acquiring an additional 1,463,840 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its position in Hologic by 102.0% during the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 2,645,966 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $199,532,000 after acquiring an additional 1,336,301 shares during the period. Balyasny Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Hologic during the second quarter worth about $78,202,000. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its stake in Hologic by 4,713.0% during the second quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,171,526 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $78,164,000 after buying an additional 1,147,185 shares in the last quarter. 90.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Hologic Company Profile

Hologic, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and supply of diagnostics products, medical imaging systems, and surgical products dedicated to serve the healthcare needs of women. It operates through the following segments: Breast Health, Diagnostics, GYN Surgical, and Skeletal Health. The Breast Health segment includes a portfolio of solutions for breast cancer care for radiology, pathology, and surgery.

