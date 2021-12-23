Julius Bär Gruppe AG (OTCMKTS:JBAXY) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Julius Bär Gruppe AG (OTCMKTS:JBAXY) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the eleven analysts that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating on the company.

A number of research firms have weighed in on JBAXY. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Julius Bär Gruppe in a research report on Wednesday, December 1st. Morgan Stanley cut Julius Bär Gruppe from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Julius Bär Gruppe in a report on Tuesday, November 23rd. UBS Group upgraded Julius Bär Gruppe from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 6th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Julius Bär Gruppe in a report on Tuesday, November 23rd.

Shares of OTCMKTS:JBAXY traded up $0.09 during trading on Friday, hitting $12.97. 99,320 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 90,661. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $13.54 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $13.38. Julius Bär Gruppe has a 1-year low of $11.35 and a 1-year high of $14.73.

Julius Bär Gruppe AG engages in the provision of private banking services. Its services include discretionary mandates, investment advisory, open product and service platform, financial market services, investor services, financing, and wealth planning. The company was founded in 2009 and is headquartered in Zurich, Switzerland.

