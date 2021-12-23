Analysts Set Aixtron Se (ETR:AIXA) PT at €24.50

Aixtron Se (ETR:AIXA) has been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the eight brokerages that are covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is €24.50 ($27.53).

Several analysts have recently weighed in on AIXA shares. Morgan Stanley set a €19.00 ($21.35) target price on shares of Aixtron in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. Warburg Research set a €22.50 ($25.28) target price on shares of Aixtron in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Barclays set a €29.00 ($32.58) target price on shares of Aixtron in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Berenberg Bank set a €26.00 ($29.21) target price on shares of Aixtron in a research report on Wednesday, November 24th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €27.00 ($30.34) target price on shares of Aixtron in a research report on Monday, November 8th.

AIXA stock traded up €0.28 ($0.31) on Friday, reaching €17.68 ($19.87). The company had a trading volume of 440,032 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,170,000. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 2.54 and a current ratio of 3.58. The company has a market cap of $1.98 billion and a P/E ratio of 28.98. The company’s fifty day moving average is €19.56 and its 200 day moving average is €21.35. Aixtron has a 1 year low of €12.38 ($13.90) and a 1 year high of €26.60 ($29.89).

AIXTRON SE, together with its subsidiaries, provides deposition equipment to the semiconductor industry in Asia, Europe, and the Americas. The company develops, produces, sells, and maintains equipment for the deposition of semiconductor materials; and provides consulting and training, customer support, peripheral equipment and services, and upgrading services for systems, as well as sells spare parts.

