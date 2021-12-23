Invesco China Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:CQQQ) Sees Large Volume Increase

Invesco China Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:CQQQ) shares saw unusually-strong trading volume on Thursday . Approximately 17,925 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 94% from the previous session’s volume of 290,540 shares.The stock last traded at $61.70 and had previously closed at $61.86.

The company has a 50 day moving average price of $67.53 and a 200-day moving average price of $71.11.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. US Bancorp DE acquired a new stake in Invesco China Technology ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $36,000. James Investment Research Inc. bought a new position in shares of Invesco China Technology ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $49,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco China Technology ETF by 116.0% during the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 648 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after buying an additional 348 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco China Technology ETF by 610.7% during the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 995 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,000 after buying an additional 855 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco China Technology ETF by 85.2% during the 2nd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 1,606 shares of the company’s stock worth $135,000 after buying an additional 739 shares in the last quarter.

Guggenheim China Technology ETF (the Fund), formerly Claymore China Technology ETF, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the performance, before the Fund’s fees and expenses, of an equity index called the AlphaShares China Technology Index (the Index). The Fund will invest at least 80% of its total assets in common stock, American depositary receipts (ADRs), American depositary shares (ADSs), global depositary receipts (GDRs) and international depositary receipts (IDRs) that comprise the Index and depositary receipts or shares representing common stocks included in the Index (or underlying securities representing ADRs, ADSs, GDRs and IDRs included in the Index).

