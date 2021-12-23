Edgemoor Investment Advisors Inc. Has $534,000 Stake in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG)

Edgemoor Investment Advisors Inc. lessened its holdings in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) by 3.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,820 shares of the company’s stock after selling 156 shares during the period. Edgemoor Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Procter & Gamble were worth $534,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Procter & Gamble by 10.7% in the 3rd quarter. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC now owns 29,796 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,165,000 after buying an additional 2,885 shares during the last quarter. Clearstead Trust LLC boosted its stake in shares of Procter & Gamble by 45.2% in the 3rd quarter. Clearstead Trust LLC now owns 6,921 shares of the company’s stock worth $967,000 after buying an additional 2,153 shares during the last quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Procter & Gamble in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $91,000. Waldron Private Wealth LLC boosted its stake in shares of Procter & Gamble by 19.9% in the 3rd quarter. Waldron Private Wealth LLC now owns 32,341 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,521,000 after buying an additional 5,374 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Procter & Gamble by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 79,735 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,147,000 after buying an additional 2,132 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.94% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on PG shares. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Procter & Gamble from $160.00 to $161.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 7th. Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of Procter & Gamble in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Evercore ISI reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $163.00 price target on shares of Procter & Gamble in a report on Sunday, September 12th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $150.00 price target on shares of Procter & Gamble in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on shares of Procter & Gamble from $163.00 to $160.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $149.44.

PG opened at $159.32 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $148.07 and a 200-day moving average price of $142.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $385.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.99 and a beta of 0.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 0.67 and a quick ratio of 0.49. The Procter & Gamble Company has a one year low of $121.54 and a one year high of $161.72.

Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG) last announced its earnings results on Monday, October 18th. The company reported $1.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.59 by $0.02. Procter & Gamble had a net margin of 18.33% and a return on equity of 31.49%. The company had revenue of $20.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.87 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.63 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that The Procter & Gamble Company will post 5.92 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 15th. Investors of record on Friday, October 22nd were given a $0.8698 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 21st. This represents a $3.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.18%. Procter & Gamble’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 63.62%.

In other news, CEO Ma. Fatima Francisco sold 1,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $143.00, for a total value of $171,600.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CAO Michael G. Homan sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.81, for a total value of $1,468,100.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 151,249 shares of company stock valued at $22,257,187 over the last quarter. 0.51% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Procter & Gamble Co engages in the provision of branded consumer packaged goods. It operates through the following segments: Beauty; Grooming; Health Care; Fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care. The Beauty segment offers hair, skin, and personal care. The Grooming segment comprises of shave care like female and male blades and razors, pre and post shave products, and appliances.

