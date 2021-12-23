6,850 Shares in SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB) Bought by O Neil Global Advisors Inc.

O Neil Global Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 6,850 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $4,431,000. SVB Financial Group accounts for 3.4% of O Neil Global Advisors Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest holding.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Jefferies Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SVB Financial Group in the 2nd quarter worth $4,618,000. State of Alaska Department of Revenue increased its holdings in SVB Financial Group by 6.7% during the 3rd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 9,000 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $5,821,000 after acquiring an additional 565 shares in the last quarter. Pier 88 Investment Partners LLC increased its holdings in SVB Financial Group by 9.0% during the 2nd quarter. Pier 88 Investment Partners LLC now owns 2,415 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,344,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Edgestream Partners L.P. increased its holdings in SVB Financial Group by 3.7% during the 2nd quarter. Edgestream Partners L.P. now owns 7,249 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $4,034,000 after acquiring an additional 257 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of SVB Financial Group by 9.5% during the second quarter. Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC now owns 18,942 shares of the bank’s stock worth $10,540,000 after buying an additional 1,651 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.77% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Philip C. Cox sold 136 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $715.35, for a total value of $97,287.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Michael Descheneaux sold 2,200 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $736.09, for a total value of $1,619,398.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 21,620 shares of company stock worth $15,133,863 in the last 90 days. 0.68% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

SIVB has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Truist lifted their price target on shares of SVB Financial Group from $700.00 to $850.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 25th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of SVB Financial Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $715.00 to $900.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 8th. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of SVB Financial Group from $820.00 to $830.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 18th. Maxim Group boosted their target price on shares of SVB Financial Group from $950.00 to $1,100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 1st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $780.00 target price (up from $743.00) on shares of SVB Financial Group in a report on Friday, October 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, SVB Financial Group currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $769.95.

SIVB stock traded up $9.29 during trading on Thursday, hitting $681.98. The company had a trading volume of 1,118 shares, compared to its average volume of 372,984. The firm has a market capitalization of $40.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.53, a P/E/G ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 1.90. The business has a 50 day moving average of $715.42 and a 200 day moving average of $630.24. SVB Financial Group has a fifty-two week low of $368.85 and a fifty-two week high of $763.22. The company has a current ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15.

SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th. The bank reported $6.24 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $5.04 by $1.20. SVB Financial Group had a net margin of 31.79% and a return on equity of 18.95%. The company had revenue of $1.53 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.31 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $8.47 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that SVB Financial Group will post 32.77 EPS for the current year.

SVB Financial Group Company Profile

SVB Financial Group is a holding company, which engages in the provision of banking and financial services. It operates through the following segments: Global Commercial Bank, SVB Private Bank, SVB Capital, and SVB Leerink. The Global Commercial Bank segment comprises of results from the commercial bank, private equity division, SVB wine, SVB analytics, and debt fund investments.

