Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWKS) Shares Acquired by Martin & Co. Inc. TN

Martin & Co. Inc. TN increased its holdings in shares of Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWKS) by 9.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 36,157 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,105 shares during the period. Skyworks Solutions makes up approximately 1.4% of Martin & Co. Inc. TN’s portfolio, making the stock its 18th biggest holding. Martin & Co. Inc. TN’s holdings in Skyworks Solutions were worth $5,958,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Sei Investments Co. lifted its position in shares of Skyworks Solutions by 6.7% in the second quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 84,544 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $16,239,000 after acquiring an additional 5,293 shares in the last quarter. RMB Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Skyworks Solutions by 100.6% in the third quarter. RMB Capital Management LLC now owns 3,796 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $626,000 after buying an additional 1,904 shares in the last quarter. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC grew its stake in shares of Skyworks Solutions by 119.7% in the second quarter. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC now owns 14,500 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $2,780,000 after buying an additional 7,900 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its stake in shares of Skyworks Solutions by 12.6% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,631,307 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $696,304,000 after buying an additional 406,414 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Iowa State Bank acquired a new stake in Skyworks Solutions during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $1,429,000. 73.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

SWKS has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Robert W. Baird downgraded Skyworks Solutions from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $220.00 to $165.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. Summit Insights downgraded Skyworks Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. B. Riley cut their target price on Skyworks Solutions from $245.00 to $210.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Mizuho lifted their price target on Skyworks Solutions from $215.00 to $218.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $211.42.

Shares of SWKS stock traded up $1.62 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $154.04. The company had a trading volume of 14,707 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,217,854. The company has a 50 day moving average of $160.40 and a 200 day moving average of $172.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 4.35 and a quick ratio of 3.01. The firm has a market cap of $25.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.99, a P/E/G ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 1.11. Skyworks Solutions, Inc. has a 1-year low of $142.00 and a 1-year high of $204.00.

Skyworks Solutions (NASDAQ:SWKS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $2.62 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.27 by $0.35. The company had revenue of $1.31 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.30 billion. Skyworks Solutions had a return on equity of 32.70% and a net margin of 29.33%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 37.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.59 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Skyworks Solutions, Inc. will post 10.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 14th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 23rd were paid a $0.56 dividend. This represents a $2.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.45%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 22nd. Skyworks Solutions’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 24.97%.

In related news, SVP Carlos S. Bori sold 10,847 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.60, for a total value of $1,796,263.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Liam Griffin sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $157.01, for a total value of $1,570,100.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 58,465 shares of company stock worth $9,410,423. 0.38% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Skyworks Solutions

Skyworks Solutions, Inc engages in the design, development, and manufacture of proprietary semiconductor products. Its product portfolio includes amplifiers, attenuators, circulators, demodulators, detectors, diodes, directional couplers, front-end modules, hybrids, isolators, lighting and display solutions, mixers, modulators, optocouplers, optoisolators, phase shifters, synthesizers, power dividers and combiners, receivers, switches, and technical ceramics.

