Corundum Group Inc. Has $430,000 Position in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT)

Corundum Group Inc. grew its holdings in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT) by 16.2% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 2,240 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 312 shares during the period. Corundum Group Inc.’s holdings in Caterpillar were worth $430,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of CAT. Assetmark Inc. lifted its holdings in Caterpillar by 6.1% during the 2nd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 829 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $180,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares during the last quarter. Haverford Trust Co. lifted its holdings in Caterpillar by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Haverford Trust Co. now owns 12,714 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,767,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares during the last quarter. Bar Harbor Trust Services lifted its holdings in Caterpillar by 4.7% during the 2nd quarter. Bar Harbor Trust Services now owns 1,125 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $245,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Caterpillar by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,227 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $485,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. lifted its holdings in Caterpillar by 4.7% during the 2nd quarter. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. now owns 1,137 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $247,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares during the last quarter. 67.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, insider Joseph E. Creed sold 5,038 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $204.09, for a total value of $1,028,205.42. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.18% of the stock is owned by insiders.

CAT has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. UBS Group upgraded Caterpillar from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $232.00 to $235.00 in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Citigroup raised their price objective on Caterpillar from $215.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th. Evercore ISI lowered their price objective on Caterpillar from $291.00 to $257.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on Caterpillar from $233.00 to $242.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 10th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on Caterpillar from $239.00 to $240.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Caterpillar presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $234.30.

CAT traded up $5.01 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $207.16. 45,275 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,127,217. The firm has a market capitalization of $112.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.11, a P/E/G ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 0.92. Caterpillar Inc. has a 1-year low of $175.11 and a 1-year high of $246.69. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $202.34 and its 200-day moving average price is $206.77. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63.

Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The industrial products company reported $2.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.26 by $0.40. The company had revenue of $12.40 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.46 billion. Caterpillar had a return on equity of 34.41% and a net margin of 10.64%. The firm’s revenue was up 25.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.34 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Caterpillar Inc. will post 10.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 18th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 20th will be paid a $1.11 dividend. This represents a $4.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.14%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, January 19th. Caterpillar’s dividend payout ratio is 47.49%.

Caterpillar Company Profile

Caterpillar, Inc engages in the manufacture of construction and mining equipment, diesel and natural gas engines, industrial gas turbines, and diesel-electric locomotives. It operates through the following segments: Construction Industries, Resource Industries, Energy and Transportation, Financial Products, and All Other.

