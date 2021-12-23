O Neil Global Advisors Inc. Makes New $272,000 Investment in Devon Energy Co. (NYSE:DVN)

O Neil Global Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Devon Energy Co. (NYSE:DVN) in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 7,659 shares of the energy company’s stock, valued at approximately $272,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DVN. FMR LLC raised its holdings in shares of Devon Energy by 227.8% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 12,727,113 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $371,504,000 after acquiring an additional 8,845,023 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in Devon Energy by 36.2% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 32,658,423 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $953,299,000 after purchasing an additional 8,679,826 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in Devon Energy by 68.7% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 13,297,144 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $388,144,000 after purchasing an additional 5,413,309 shares during the last quarter. Scout Investments Inc. acquired a new position in Devon Energy in the third quarter valued at $112,744,000. Finally, Amundi acquired a new position in Devon Energy in the second quarter valued at $80,880,000. 86.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

DVN traded down $0.08 on Thursday, reaching $42.21. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 114,157 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,178,420. The stock has a market cap of $28.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.30 and a beta of 3.06. Devon Energy Co. has a 1 year low of $14.93 and a 1 year high of $45.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 1.21 and a quick ratio of 1.21. The business’s 50 day moving average is $41.86 and its 200 day moving average is $33.85.

Devon Energy (NYSE:DVN) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The energy company reported $1.08 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.93 by $0.15. Devon Energy had a return on equity of 19.77% and a net margin of 13.50%. The company had revenue of $3.47 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.19 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.04) EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Devon Energy Co. will post 3.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.84 per share. This represents a $3.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.96%. Devon Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 26.35%.

Devon Energy announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a share repurchase program on Tuesday, November 2nd that authorizes the company to buyback $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the energy company to purchase up to 3.5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are often a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

Several research firms recently commented on DVN. TheStreet upgraded Devon Energy from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Benchmark upgraded Devon Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $48.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Devon Energy from $46.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Argus upped their price target on Devon Energy from $32.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Devon Energy from $39.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $42.03.

In other news, EVP Dennis C. Cameron sold 929 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.53, for a total transaction of $39,510.37. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, COO Clay M. Gaspar sold 61,053 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.28, for a total value of $2,703,426.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 105,865 shares of company stock worth $4,504,982. 0.59% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Devon Energy Corp. engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and natural gas properties. It develops and operates Delaware Basin, Eagle Ford, Heavy Oil, Baarnett Shale, STACK, and Rockies Oil. The company was founded by J. Larry Nichols and John W. Nichols in 1971 and is headquartered in Oklahoma City, OK.

