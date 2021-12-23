Financial Management Professionals Inc. Buys 358 Shares of Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C)

Financial Management Professionals Inc. grew its holdings in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) by 23.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,897 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 358 shares during the period. Financial Management Professionals Inc.’s holdings in Citigroup were worth $133,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Citigroup by 2.4% in the third quarter. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC now owns 50,598 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,551,000 after purchasing an additional 1,207 shares during the period. Benjamin Edwards Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Citigroup during the third quarter valued at $27,000. Waldron Private Wealth LLC increased its stake in shares of Citigroup by 71.9% during the third quarter. Waldron Private Wealth LLC now owns 8,167 shares of the company’s stock valued at $573,000 after buying an additional 3,416 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Citigroup by 0.6% during the third quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 116,904 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,204,000 after buying an additional 677 shares during the period. Finally, Allworth Financial LP increased its stake in shares of Citigroup by 31.9% during the third quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 7,997 shares of the company’s stock valued at $561,000 after buying an additional 1,932 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.03% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE C opened at $59.60 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 0.94. The company has a market cap of $120.80 billion, a PE ratio of 5.57, a P/E/G ratio of 0.43 and a beta of 1.82. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $66.52 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $69.18. Citigroup Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $57.40 and a fifty-two week high of $80.29.

Citigroup (NYSE:C) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 14th. The company reported $2.15 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.92 by $0.23. Citigroup had a return on equity of 13.12% and a net margin of 29.23%. The firm had revenue of $17.15 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.93 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.40 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down .9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Citigroup Inc. will post 10.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 24th. Investors of record on Monday, November 1st were issued a dividend of $0.51 per share. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.42%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 29th. Citigroup’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 19.07%.

In related news, CEO Cantu Ernesto Torres sold 27,783 shares of Citigroup stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.50, for a total transaction of $2,014,267.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 0.07% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently commented on C. Morgan Stanley lowered Citigroup from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $82.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday, December 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “hold” rating on shares of Citigroup in a research note on Friday, December 17th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on Citigroup from $81.00 to $87.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 11th. Odeon Capital Group raised Citigroup from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $69.25 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on Citigroup from $82.00 to $76.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, December 10th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $79.65.

Citigroup, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of financial products and services. It operates through the following segments: Global Consumer Banking; Institutional Clients Group; and Corporate and Other. The Global Consumer Banking segment provides traditional banking services to retail customers through retail banking, including commercial banking, and Citi-branded cards and Citi retail services.

