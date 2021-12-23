Mitek Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MITK) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.14 Per Share

Equities analysts expect that Mitek Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MITK) will announce earnings of $0.14 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have provided estimates for Mitek Systems’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.10 and the highest is $0.17. Mitek Systems also posted earnings of $0.14 per share during the same quarter last year. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Thursday, January 27th.

On average, analysts expect that Mitek Systems will report full-year earnings of $0.84 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.78 to $0.86. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $1.08 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.05 to $1.10. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Mitek Systems.

Mitek Systems (NASDAQ:MITK) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The software maker reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $33.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $33.23 million. Mitek Systems had a net margin of 7.02% and a return on equity of 14.57%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.22 earnings per share.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Maxim Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $28.00 price target on shares of Mitek Systems in a report on Friday, November 5th. William Blair reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Mitek Systems in a report on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Mitek Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $19.00 price target for the company in a report on Saturday, November 13th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, Mitek Systems presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $23.10.

Shares of Mitek Systems stock traded down $0.06 on Friday, hitting $16.69. The company had a trading volume of 3,126 shares, compared to its average volume of 408,091. The firm has a market capitalization of $744.71 million, a P/E ratio of 88.16 and a beta of 0.36. Mitek Systems has a twelve month low of $13.52 and a twelve month high of $23.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 5.20 and a quick ratio of 5.20. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $17.83 and a 200-day moving average of $19.12.

In other Mitek Systems news, insider Jason Gray sold 2,770 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.71, for a total transaction of $46,286.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CTO Stephen Ritter sold 4,057 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.71, for a total transaction of $67,792.47. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 45,386 shares of company stock valued at $766,151 in the last 90 days. 3.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Mitek Systems by 5.5% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,224,084 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $59,644,000 after acquiring an additional 166,825 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Mitek Systems by 3.0% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,425,108 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $46,707,000 after acquiring an additional 71,472 shares in the last quarter. Blue Grotto Capital LLC raised its position in Mitek Systems by 11.1% during the third quarter. Blue Grotto Capital LLC now owns 1,663,219 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $30,770,000 after acquiring an additional 165,989 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in Mitek Systems by 3.8% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,212,749 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $23,358,000 after acquiring an additional 44,403 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Independent Advisor Alliance raised its position in shares of Mitek Systems by 0.9% in the third quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance now owns 1,048,534 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $19,398,000 after purchasing an additional 9,310 shares during the period. 67.48% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Mitek Systems

Mitek Systems, Inc engages in the innovation of mobile capture and digital identity verification solutions. Its products include Mobile Deposit, Mobile Verify, Mobile Fill, Mobile Docs, A2iA CheckReader, A2iA XE, A2iA DocumentReader, A2iA TextReader, and ICAR ID_CLOUD. The company was founded in 1986 and is headquartered in San Diego, CA.

