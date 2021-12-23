Cortland Associates Inc. MO Has $18.65 Million Position in JD.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:JD)

Cortland Associates Inc. MO reduced its stake in JD.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:JD) by 44.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 258,189 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 204,014 shares during the quarter. JD.com makes up 2.1% of Cortland Associates Inc. MO’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest holding. Cortland Associates Inc. MO’s holdings in JD.com were worth $18,652,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of JD. AXA S.A. grew its position in JD.com by 10.2% in the second quarter. AXA S.A. now owns 403,942 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $32,239,000 after acquiring an additional 37,527 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its stake in JD.com by 6.2% in the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 122,966 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $9,813,000 after buying an additional 7,194 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its stake in JD.com by 13.9% in the second quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 334,561 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $26,701,000 after buying an additional 40,728 shares during the period. Martin Currie Ltd. lifted its stake in JD.com by 7.0% in the second quarter. Martin Currie Ltd. now owns 1,182,887 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $94,406,000 after buying an additional 77,020 shares during the period. Finally, Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of JD.com by 5.1% during the second quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC now owns 21,591 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,723,000 after purchasing an additional 1,050 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 36.88% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ JD traded down $5.86 during trading on Thursday, reaching $67.89. The company had a trading volume of 764,483 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,690,799. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $81.39 and its 200-day moving average price is $76.58. JD.com, Inc. has a 12 month low of $61.65 and a 12 month high of $108.29. The stock has a market cap of $90.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.96, a PEG ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05.

JD.com (NASDAQ:JD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 17th. The information services provider reported $3.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by $2.99. The company had revenue of $218.71 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $214.27 billion. JD.com had a return on equity of 4.07% and a net margin of 2.86%. The firm’s revenue was up 25.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.40 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that JD.com, Inc. will post 0.97 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded JD.com from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 24th. Macquarie began coverage on JD.com in a report on Tuesday, December 7th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. UBS Group lifted their price target on JD.com from $95.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 19th. Benchmark lifted their price objective on JD.com from $102.00 to $117.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 19th. Finally, Barclays started coverage on JD.com in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $98.00 price objective for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, JD.com currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $102.71.

About JD.com

JD.com, Inc is a technology driven E-commerce company. It engages in the sale of electronics products and general merchandise products, including audio, video products, and books. The company operates through the JD Retail and New Businesses segments. The JD Retail segment offers online retail, online marketplace, and marketing services.

